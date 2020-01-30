Best Bets for the Weekend: Cookie making, jewelry buying and dancing into the Super Bowl

Anyone else already having minor heart palpitations for Sunday’s game? Whether they win or they lose it’s already too much for me to handle! Luckily there are so many other fun ways to distract myself this weekend:

All You Need is Love….and Cookies! And if that isn’t the truth I don’t know what is. Bring your child to the Shawnee Library on Saturday morning for some yummy bonding time. The library provides the materials, but make sure to register for this popular event.

The Cupid’s Gem’s Artisan Jewelry show in Lenexa is sure to have some beautiful baubles for your favorite Valentine or Galentine. Come by the Thompson Barn on Saturday to peruse the wares. And bonus! There’s even a free wine tasting courtesy of Smokey Hill Winery.

My friends and I used to love swing dancing in high school – anyone else remember that era? Kansas City Saturday Swing Dance will be hosting their Saturday Swing Dance this weekend at the Johnson County Museum and it makes me want to dig up my old skirts.