As PV considers repeal on pit bull ban, a look at Shawnee Mission cities’ current dangerous dog ordinances

Next week, the Prairie Village city council is expected to decide whether to repeal its pit bull ban. Prairie Village is one of a shrinking number of Shawnee Mission area cities that have such “breed specific language” on their books.

As Prairie Village prepares to consider changes to the “breed specific language” currently on its books, here’s a look at what other Johnson County cities’ laws have to say about dangerous animals and specific breeds of dogs:

Fairway: The Fairway dangerous animal ordinance does not include any breed specific language. Instead, the ordinance prohibits dangerous or vicious animals, which includes animals that the owner knows “has a propensity, tendency or disposition to attack unprovoked.” Previously, the city explicitly prohibited owning a Staffordshire bull terrier, American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier or mixed breed pit bulls, but that breed specific language is no longer present. The city does prohibit “hybrid” animals that have wolf DNA. See the ordinance here.

Lenexa: The city outlines a dangerous dog ordinance, but does not include any breed specific language. Rather, if an animal control officer “has probable cause to believe a dog is dangerous,” a petition can be filed with the municipal court to determine if the dog is dangerous. See the full ordinance here.

Merriam: A dog is determined to be “dangerous” after a hearing with the municipal judge. There is no breed specific language included in the ordinance. Other “dangerous animals” in Merriam’s code include those which have a poisonous bite, wild animals such as exotic felines or coyotes, and venomous reptiles. See the full ordinance here.

Mission: No breed specific language is included in the dangerous animal ordinance, but like Fairway, Mission does prohibit hybrid, part wild animals. Additionally, if a complaint is filed in the municipal court, the judge can order the animal to be muzzled, confined or “immediately destroyed.” See the full ordinance here.

Mission Hills: No breeds are banned, but the dangerous animal ordinance defines “any dog that is classified as a pit bull” as automatically a “dangerous animal.” Residents can own a dangerous or potentially dangerous dog by following eight steps, including enrolling the dog into a behavior modification program and allowing the city to provide written notice to neighbors within 500 feet of the owner’s property. Ordinances related to dangerous animals and the other stipulations for owning a pit bull in Mission Hills can be found here.

Overland Park: The dangerous animal ordinance defines any pit bull dog — including Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers or any dog that predominantely looks to be one of those breeds — as a dangerous animal. The city prohibits owning pit bulls, unless the dog was registered with the city prior to ordinance’s effective date. In that case, owners would need to follow nine requirements including keeping the dogs muzzled and placing “Beware of Dog” signs on their property. See the full ordinance here.

Prairie Village: The current city ordinance prohibits owning Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, and any dog that has the appearance and characteristics of those breeds, as previously reported by the Post. City staff was directed last week to develop a dangerous animal ordinance without breed specific language.

Roeland Park: The dangerous animal ordinance states “no animal may be declared dangerous based solely on size or breed, or mix of breed.” Instead, a dangerous animal is that which seriously injures a person or kills another domestic animal. The city did have a prohibition on residents owning more than one pit bull until Jan. 1, 2018. See the full ordinance here.

Shawnee: Criteria for a dog to be considered dangerous includes, but is not limited to, dogs that have attacked, attempted to attack or severely injured a person or a domestic animal by biting them. The ordinance does not have any breed specific language. See the full ordinance here.

Westwood: The vicious animal ordinance prohibits owning any pit bull dog, which includes all of the dog breeds prohibited in Prairie Village’s current ordinance with the addition of the presa canario breed. Also included in the ordinance is the authority to order a dog to be muzzled, and allowing law enforcement or animal control to take whatever action is necessary to protect themselves against a dangerous animal, “including immediate destruction.” View the entire ordinance here.

Westwood Hills: The city’s dangerous animal ordinance does not use breed specific language. Although, the ordinance does prohibit a number of specific wild animals such as lions, tigers, apes, bears, elephants, crocodiles and poisonous or otherwise harmful snakes. View the full ordinance here.