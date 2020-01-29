Briefly Noted: Shawnee buying new fire truck for Station 72

Shawnee buying new fire truck for Station 72. The Shawnee city council on Monday agreed to purchase a new fire truck for Fire Station No. 72 at 5840 Renner Road. The city will cover costs of acquisition by issuing up to $780,000 in general obligation bonds. The council voted 7-0 to approve the purchase and bond issuance. Councilmember Kurt Knappen was absent.

JCCC named Lenexa Company of the Year. Johnson County Community College was recently recognized as Company of the Year by the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce at its 2020 Annual Dinner and Awards Program. Established in the late 1960s, JCCC has been a chamber member for nearly 40 years. During the past year, JCCC hosted and attended several chamber events and programs including business seminars, interactive workshops and networking events. The college also sponsored a Chamber Membership Luncheon and provided the keynote speaker, JCCC President Joe Sopcich. The college has been a supporter, host and partner of Leadership Lenexa, a program designed to educate area businesses and local professionals.