After negotiations break off, school board stresses need to be ‘fiscally responsible to community,’ teachers say voices are being silenced

Hours after the attorney representing the district walked away from the table of the final bi-lateral negotiations in a state-mandated process, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education released a statement on the outcome of Tuesday’s session saying it was committed to providing fair pay to teachers “while being fiscally responsible to the community.”

The National Education Association-Shawnee Mission posted a statement of its own a few hours later, saying that the district’s idea of passing a three-year unilateral contract was an “attempt to silence teachers’ voices.”

Both statements are below.

On Wednesday morning, the district issued official notice that the board of education would convene for a special meeting on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The board will immediately go into an executive session “to discuss negotiations pursuant to the exception for employer-employee negotiations under Kansas Open Meetings Act.”

SMSD board of education statement

Here’s the statement from the Shawnee Mission Board of Education:

The Board of Education is committed to providing teachers with a compensation package that fairly compensates them for the hard work they do each and every day. The Board has put forward a three-year proposal which commits 79% of all new money from the state to salary increases. The Board is also committed to developing a fiscally responsible, sustainable plan that reduces the work-load for teachers and addresses time for planning and collaboration. As a part of this commitment, the Board will receive recommendations and adopt a plan to address workload and time for planning and collaboration no later than June, 2020. This commitment has been publicly stated and emphasized. While the Board is disappointed that the district was unable to reach agreement with NEA-SM, it remains committed to providing teachers with a fair and equitable contract, while being fiscally responsible to the community. The district’s final offer was based on recommendations made in the Fact Finding report. The Fact Finding report is the result of an independent review by a neutral fact-finder, who gathered information and testimony from the district and NEA-SM. The report states: “The Fact Finder agrees with the District that the NEA-SM proposal is overly aggressive to meet reasonable budget objectives of the District, including deficit spending and the creation of a sub-standard fund balance – and contrary to the overall public Interests.” (p. 55) The district offered a three-year proposal that included an average total compensation increase of 3.22% in year one, 3.65% in year two, and 4.13% in year three. Included in that average is coverage of health care increases up to 7.8% for each year. The entire offer can be seen here. As part of fulfilling the Board’s commitment to addressing workload issues along with teacher planning and collaboration time, the district is currently engaged in several studies. These include studies of: Teacher planning and collaboration time,

Five-year enrollment projections,

Building capacities,

Long-term bonding capacity; and

Ways to responsibly and sustainably fund the estimated $5 million in annual additional expenses associated with addressing teacher workload and planning collaboration time. The district will need to develop a plan to balance covering this annual cost, while at the same time guaranteeing competitive raises for teachers and other staff. To address these issues, information from the studies referenced above will be brought together and a plan developed, which will address a range of issues, including class sizes, a potential future bond referendum, and addressing teacher workload. As part of that planning process, the district will develop a long-term fiscal strategy that addresses teacher workload in ways that can be sustained over time. Again, the Board anticipates receiving recommendations from the superintendent on these issues no later than June, 2020.

NEA-Shawnee Mission Statement

And here’s the statement posted on Facebook by the NEA-Shawnee Mission for its members: