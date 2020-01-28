Sushi Karma bistro and bar to open in former Fire Wok space in Mission

Sushi Karma, a new, southeast Asian restaurant is headed to downtown Mission.

Owner Cyrus Riahi says he came up for the idea for the eatery with his wife, who has worked in sushi restaurants for many years. It will be located in the space formerly occupied by Fire Wok, which closed in November 2018 after 33 years in business.

“[Fire Wok] went out of business and I know there were no Asian places, and everybody really missed the old owners,” Riahi said. “I just thought it was kind of a cool, hip place for a restaurant.”

Riahi said he has hired a recent graduate from a sushi institute in California to run the sushi bar. Although Sushi Karma will have the largest vegetarian sushi menu in the city, Riahi said, there will be other items served in the kitchen, as well. All of the other items, including pho and red and yellow curries, will be prepared by his wife’s family, who are from Laos. Alcohol will also be served at Sushi Karma, including a selection of sake, he said.

Aside from quality food, Riahi said Sushi Karma will be dedicated to making sure his two pet peeves at restaurants — slow service and wobbly tables — won’t be an issue. He’s picked out tables with large bases to prevent the wobbly table issue, and said he put his team together with quick service in mind.

The goal for Sushi Karma is to be a restaurant for families, and where Riahi’s family can work for years to come, he said. Riahi also hopes it can be an avenue to share the potential of food with the public, he said.

“In my opinion of food and my experience with food, I think this place is really cool,” Riahi said. “I’m hoping I can show off to other people how good the food can be, this Asian food, and hopefully I can spread that around.”

Riahi said that he’s still working on finalizing the details, but there will be a soft opening of Sushi Karma early next week and a grand opening late next week. Additionally, he said the restaurant will be open seven days a week during the following hours: