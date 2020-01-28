Overland Park police identify teen killed Saturday as Bonner Springs resident

Police on Monday released the name of the teen who was killed in a shooting at the 79 Metcalf Apartment Homes over the weekend.

Patrick A. Miller, 18, of Bonner Springs, died at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. People who found Miller injured at the complex performed CPR on him and he was transported away from the scene by Johnson County Med-Act.

The shooter has not been apprehended at this time. Police said they are following a number of leads, and ask anyone with information to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Witnesses said they saw a white male in his late teens fleeing the scene of the shooting on foot. He was wearing a black t-shirt and orange pants.

Miller’s mother is a coordinator at Bonner Animal Rescue. The organization put out a call for information on the identification of his killer and asked for donations to help the family with expenses.