Overland Park police identify teen killed Saturday as Bonner Springs resident

Jay Senter - January 28, 2020 6:34 am
Patrick A. Miller of Bonner Springs was taken to the hospital by Johnson County Med-Act after the shooting Saturday. He died later that night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Police on Monday released the name of the teen who was killed in a shooting at the 79 Metcalf Apartment Homes over the weekend.

Patrick A. Miller, 18, of Bonner Springs, died at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. People who found Miller injured at the complex performed CPR on him and he was transported away from the scene by Johnson County Med-Act.

Patrick Miller’s mother works for Bonner Springs Animal Rescue, which is raising money to pay for expenses. The posted the picture above on Facebook.

The shooter has not been apprehended at this time. Police said they are following a number of leads, and ask anyone with information to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Witnesses said they saw a white male in his late teens fleeing the scene of the shooting on foot. He was wearing a black t-shirt and orange pants.

Miller’s mother is a coordinator at Bonner Animal Rescue. The organization put out a call for information on the identification of his killer and asked for donations to help the family with expenses.

