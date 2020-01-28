Cumulus Media set to leave Mission, move to new studios at Corporate Woods by end of March

Cumulus Media Partners Kansas City will leave its Mission studios and offices by the end of March 2020, a company representative confirmed this week.

The national media and entertainment company’s Kansas City operation currently resides inside the Mission Corporate Center, at 5800 Foxridge Drive. The company’s lease on its Mission Corporate Center space is expiring. The company has entered a new lease to relocate all of its operations, including its on-air studios, to Overland Park’s Corporate Woods 6, 8900 Indian Creek Parkway.

Cumulus Media operates the following radio stations in the metro area: