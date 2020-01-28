Mission

Cumulus Media set to leave Mission, move to new studios at Corporate Woods by end of March

Juliana Garcia - January 28, 2020 11:00 am
Cumulus Media will leave the Mission Corporate Centre, 5800 Foxridge Drive, and move into Overland Park’s Corporate Woods by the end of March 2020. The company operates eight radio stations in the metro area.

Cumulus Media Partners Kansas City will leave its Mission studios and offices by the end of March 2020, a company representative confirmed this week.

The national media and entertainment company’s Kansas City operation currently resides inside the Mission Corporate Center, at 5800 Foxridge Drive. The company’s lease on its Mission Corporate Center space is expiring. The company has entered a new lease to relocate all of its operations, including its on-air studios, to Overland Park’s Corporate Woods 6, 8900 Indian Creek Parkway.

Cumulus Media operates the following radio stations in the metro area:

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

  • 101.1 The Fox
  • 102.5 Jack FM
  • 94.9 KCMO
  • 95.7 The Vibe
  • Magic 107.3
  • 105.1 The X
  • 103.7 FM and 710 AM KCMO Talk Radio

Related stories