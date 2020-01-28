Briefly Noted: Former Shawnee councilmember Mickey Sandifer named Citizen of the Year

Shawnee Chamber names former long-time councilmember Mickey Sandifer as Citizen of the Year. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce recently named Mickey Sandifer, a former long-time city councilmember, as 2019 Shawnee Citizen of the Year. Sandifer served 15 years on the council before completing his last term in December 2019. The chamber honored Sandifer at its annual dinner on Saturday.

Holocaust survivors in KC, Overland Park fear history is repeating itself. On the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust, survivors who live in the Kansas City area, including Overland Park resident Judy Jacobs, spoke out about their fears of history repeating itself. While statistics show an increase in hate crimes and anti-Semitism across the United States, Jacobs and fellow survivor Sonia Warshawski of Kansas City preach messages of love and hope. [‘A poison’: Kansas City Holocaust survivors warn anti-Semitism is spreading — KSHB]

U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson to speak at League of Women Voters of Johnson County meeting. The League of Women Voters of Johnson County has invited Judge Julie A. Robinson to be the featured speaker at the organization’s annual meeting. Robinson is the first African American named to the U.S. District Court for Kansas. The meeting takes place at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. In 2018, Robinson presided over the Fish v. Kobach case and blocked a Kansas law requiring voters to prove their citizenship before registering to vote. She received the Distinguished Public Service Award from Baker University and the Distinguished Service Award from the Kansas Bar Association.