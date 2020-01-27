Merriam dedicates new aerial fire truck to serve Merriam, northern Overland Park residents

Merriam on Friday welcomed the latest addition to the fleet of fire equipment that serves the city: Truck 46, a $893,718 aerial truck.

A dedication ceremony was held Friday morning by the Overland Park Fire Department, which effectively merged with Merriam’s Fire Department back in 2014. The dedication included the cleaning of the tires and pushing of the truck into its bay, both traditions.

Capt. Pat Gantt said the department realized about five years ago — after Merriam and Overland Park began a partnership in which Merriam provides “fire coverage for the northernmost parts of Overland Park,” according to Merriam’s website — that the date for truck replacement needed to be moved up. Fire Chief Bryan Dehner said the purchase of the fire truck is not only the result of years worth of planning, it’s also a physical product of collaboration.

“At the end of the day, by the time that truck is done, it will have saved a lot of lives and done a lot of work for good,” Dehner said. “This is quite an investment in our community.”

Merriam purchased the truck, and it will be operated by Overland Park firefighters. Per the cities’ partnership, the truck will serve both Merriam residents and northern Overland Park residents. Below are some amenities featured on the truck:

107-foot extension (old truck was 95-foot)

Single axle, making it easier to maneuver in tight spaces

Holds 500 gallons of water, 30 gallons of foam

A 50-year-old bell on the right, front bumper

Truck 46 is the third 107-foot extension fire truck in Johnson County, with the Shawnee Fire Department owning one, Gantt said. The fire department will pay close attention to the truck as it debates changing the 75-foot trucks in its current fleet to the 107-foot model, Dehner said. OPFD is looking to put a ladder truck at 162nd Street and Antioch in 2024, and that may be the same model as Truck 46, Dehner said.

“[This] very well could be the design and model that we place in the far, south end of our city,” Dehner said. “This exciting for us on several aspects, this may be the flagship of the future.”