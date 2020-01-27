Briefly Noted: Shawnee sets Tidy Town dates for city-wide spring cleaning

Shawnee sets Tidy Town dates for city-wide spring cleaning. The city of Shawnee has set Tidy Town dates for residents to do heavy-duty spring cleaning. Tidy Town is an opportunity for all residents to dispose of certain large items in their homes. The city posted a list of rules on its website to explain what types of items will be accepted and which ones won’t. The city is divided into three sections for Tidy Town pick-up dates, which are shown below:

Saturday, April 25: Anyone living from Switzer west to I-435 & Shawnee Mission Parkway north to the northern city limits

Saturday, May 2: Anyone living from Switzer west to I-435 & Shawnee Mission Parkway south to southern city limits

Saturday, May 9: Anyone living from I-435 west to western city limits

Johnson County district judge sentences man convicted of kidnapping, rape. Johnson County District Court Judge Timothy McCarthy sentenced Anthony Allen on Thursday to 331 months in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections. The case was investigated by the Lenexa Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens, according to a press release from the Johnson County District Attorney’s office. A Johnson County jury in September 2019 found Allen guilty of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of rape. These charges were filed based on a report by Allen’s girlfriend that she had been held against her will for several weeks.