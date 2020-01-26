Young male dead after altercation at downtown Overland Park apartment, police searching for shooter

Overland Park police detectives are working to identify the teenage male who was shot and killed in a downtown Overland Park apartment complex Saturday evening.

Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy said officers were called to the 7800 block of Marty Street in 79 Metcalf Apartment Homes after multiple callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire around 7:30 p.m. One of the callers reported hearing someone scream and went to help the person.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his late teens with a gunshot wound,” Lacy said in a news release.

Lacy said witnesses on scene performed CPR on the victim, and Johnson County Med-Act then transported him to an area hospital where he later died.

The shooting happened in a breezeway area between two buildings on the east side of the apartment complex. A handgun, which is believed to be the murder weapon, was found at the scene.

Lacy said the victim and suspect were the only people directly involved in the shooting, but officers are investigating the possibility that there may be others who witnessed the incident and then left the area before officers arrived. Investigators were speaking with several witnesses who saw the alleged suspect running west through the apartment complex after the gunshot was heard.

The suspect is being described as a skinny white male in his late teens. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and orange pants, possibly sweatpants. Officers from Merriam, Prairie Village, and Lenexa responded to the area and assisted with the search for the suspect. The suspect was not located during the search.

Lacy said they are still working to identify the victim, who did not have any identification or phone with him when he was found. Officers are unsure what, if any connection, the victim had to the apartment complex. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Overland Park Police at 913-893-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.