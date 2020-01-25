Young adult taken to the hospital with burn injuries after Overland Park house fire

The Overland Park Fire Department has determined that careless discard of smoking materials is to blame for an early morning house fire, which displaced three people and left one burned.

Police and firefighters were called to the home at 9516 Catalina Street at 3:34 a.m. Saturday after a resident called 911 reporting a fire in the basement.

Sergeant George Naylor of the Overland Park Police Department says officers arrived to find smoke coming from the front door of the house. He says three people and their dogs were able to get out of the house. One of those people was transported to an area hospital with burns, Naylor said.

Early reports from the scene indicated that the injured person was a juvenile. The Overland Park Fire Department now says the person who sustained burns is a young adult.

Jason Rhodes, Media Manager for the Overland Park Fire Department, says the injured person was in “stable” condition when transported by Johnson County Med-Act and suffered burns to his hands and feet.

“A young adult told investigators he had smoked a cigarette before going to sleep and later woke to fire on a sofa in the basement,” Rhodes said. “He briefly attempted to fight the fire before alerting two other adults in the home and evacuating.”

Rhodes says fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the first floor and found a small fire in the basement.

The fire was declared “under control” within about 30 minutes.

Investigators say that the home did not have any working smoke alarms.

“Overland Park Fire wants to remind everyone of the importance of safely extinguishing smoking materials and having and maintaining working smoke alarms,” Rhodes said. “They are the cheapest form of life insurance you can buy.”

A damage estimate has not been released; however, Rhodes says smoke and fire damage to the home is significant.

Overland Park firefighters were assisted on the scene by crews from the Leawood Fire Department along with Consolidated Fire District No. 2.

No firefighters were injured.