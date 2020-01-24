HGTV star Tamara Day cuts ribbon on new Growing Days Home store in Prairie Village

The host of HGTV’s Bargain Mansions, Tamara Day, has opened a retail store in Prairie Village. Growing Days Home, at 5324 W. 95th Street, started doing business last month, and the NEJC Chamber held a ribbon cutting marking the grand opening of the shop Thursday afternoon.

Day thanked attendees for their support, giving credit to her team and her family for their help. She said that while it may look like a “one-woman show,” it wouldn’t be possible without those who support her — nor without the production crew.

“None of this is possible without absolutely everyone, and I just can’t thank everyone enough for taking the time to support me,” Day said.

Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson spoke at the event, and encouraged her to reach out to the city.

“Our entrepreneurs are so important to the success of Prairie Village,” Mikkelson said. “Your success is our success, so let us know [if you need anything].”

Growing Days Home features a wide variety of home goods, including kitchen utensils, dinnerware, furniture, wall art, candles, clothing and jewelry. All of the pieces at the store are inspired by Bargain Mansions, according to the NEJC Chamber.

Bargain Mansions is filmed in the Kansas City area — as Day is an area native — and the second season of the show is currently airing. On the show, Day renovates “large, neglected homes that would intimidate most,” according to HGTV.