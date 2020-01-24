Briefly Noted: Completed ballots for Merriam, Blue Valley mail-in elections due Jan. 28

Completed ballots for Merriam, Blue Valley mail-in elections due Jan. 28. Completed ballots for the Blue Valley and Merriam mail-in elections must be received by the Election Office by noon on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Voters whose ballot gets lost or damaged, or is not received, can apply for a replacement using a form available on the Johnson County Election Office’s website. Additional information on the ballot initiatives is available on the election office’s website as well.

Nerman Museum named in NBC News list of museums with top LGBTQ exhibits. An exhibit at the Johnson County Community College Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art features the work of 20 artists who create abstract art to convey the complexities of sexuality and gender identity in the 21st century. This exhibit was recently recognized by NBC News on their list of “17 LGBTQ art shows worth traveling for in early 2020.” “We’re thrilled that NBC News included the Nerman Museum among ‘the world’s top museums’,” said Bruce Hartman, executive director of the museum. “Such national and international recognition is unprecedented.”

Star editorial board supports bill calling for transparency in officer-involved shootings. A editorial by the Kansas City Star’s board on Thursday shows support for a Kansas bill that calls for more transparency in shootings that involved police officers. Officer involved shootings are handled differently, depending on the city and county in which they take place. The editorial board note that Overland Park resident Sheila Albers, whose son was shot by Overland Park police in 2018, is advocating for the passage of House Bill 2424, a measure that would require written policies on such cases, outside investigations and release of investigative records when officers aren’t charged. [Why doesn’t Kansas require outside probes, open records in officer-involved shootings? — The KC Star]