Leawood police dispatcher charged with releasing confidential information after KBI investigation

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies this week arrested a dispatcher with the Leawood Police Department on charges that she shared confidential information with unauthorized individuals.

Kallie R. Turnbow, 39, of Olathe, was taken into custody in Olathe and booked into Johnson County Jail on Tuesday following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The KBI, which started investigating the case in October 2019, alleges that Turnbow disseminated confidential information from the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System, including criminal history record information.

Turnbow has been on administrative leave since the investigation began. The alleged crimes are believed to have occurred between July 2018 and October 2019. The investigation was initiated following receipt of a tip through the Kansas crime line.

Turnbow’s first appearance in Johnson County District Court is scheduled for Jan. 30. She was released from Johnson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.