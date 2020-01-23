Featured Community Partner: Global Montessori Academy

Since 1984, Global Montessori Academy has worked to provide students with an authentic, quality Montessori educational experience. From our convenient location in Prairie Village, Kansas, our students benefit from Kansas City’s finest art museums, parks and other cultural gifts just outside our door.

The mission of Global Montessori Academy is to provide an authentic Montessori education for young children, with a dedication to development of the whole person: intellectually, physically, emotionally, and socially. GMA is dedicated to the Montessori philosophy that a child’s work is to create the person he will become. We view our work as helping our students become fully educated, self-aware members of society.

Our classrooms, in the Freedom within Limits tradition of Montessori, provide a safe space where children can develop a sense of order and self-discipline while empowering their natural desire to learn. Montessori education has been used effectively with all types of students, including the cognitively- and physically-impaired, talented, and gifted. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help your child become the person they were meant to be.