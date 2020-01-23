Briefly Noted: Woman pleads guilty to abuse of 5-year-old in Shawnee

Woman pleads guilt to sodomy, abuse of 5-year-old in Shawnee. A woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court to charges of criminal sodomy and child abuse. Elizabeth M. Francis pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of child abuse for the neglect and starvation of a 5-year-old child in Shawnee in late 2018. Sentencing is set for March 9 at 10:30 a.m. The case was investigated by the Shawnee Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joshua Brunkhorst and Sara Walton.