Best Bets for the Weekend: Kids carnival, Chinese New Year, Kansas Day

I’m sure we’re not the only ones looking for every opportunity we can find to forget about the cold this time of year. If its worth celebrating we are on board – particularly if there are fatty carbs involved. This weekend’s offerings include:

Surprise your kids tonight be taking them to the Kids Carnival at Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village. Try your luck at games to win tickets for prizes and make an activity to take home.

It’s the year of the rat. Come celebrate Chinese New Year at Johnson County Community College’s Yardley Hall this Saturday. Enjoy music, dancing, art and literature at Kansas City’s largest Chinese New Year celebration.

Kansas, it’s your day. Let’s celebrate at the Johnson County Museum on Saturday with exhibits, crafts and playing in the KidScape.