Merriam 2020 events calendar has family friendly activities throughout the year

The city of Merriam’s 2020 event calendar is jam packed with family friendly activities for the community. Events include a little something for everyone, from park parties and a daddy-daughter dance to holiday-themed events and the annual downtown live music event Merriam Drive Live.

Amidst gearing up for the opening of the new community center in summer 2020, the Parks and Recreation department is at the forefront of planning these family events — a few of which will be held at the new community center. Here’s what Parks and Recreation has in store for Merriam this year:

Daddy Daughter Dance — A Night in Arendelle

Saturday, Feb. 8

Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive

https://www.merriam.org/319/Daddy-Daughter-Dance

2020 Heartland Artist Exhibition

Saturday, March 7

Tim Murphy Art Gallery, 5701 Merriam Drive

Brunch with the Bunny

Saturday, April 4

Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive

https://www.merriam.org/599/Brunch-with-the-Bunny

Turkey Creek Festival

Saturday, May 16

Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road

https://www.merriam.org/320/Merriam-Turkey-Creek-Festival

Party in YOUR Park

Friday, June 19

Quail Creek Park, 7024 Grandview Street

Party in YOUR Park

Friday, July 17

Campbell Park, 9675 W. 61st Street

National Night Out/Party in YOUR Park

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Waterfall Park, 5191 Merriam Drive

Cruise Night

Saturday, Aug. 8

Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive

Turkey Creek Car & Motorcycle Show

Saturday, Sept. 12

Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive

https://www.merriam.org/459/Turkey-Creek-Car-Motorcycle-Show

Merriam Drive Live

Saturday, Oct. 3

Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive

https://www.merriam.org/435/Merriam-Drive-Live

Halloween Happenings

Saturday, Oct. 24

Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street

24th Annual High School Visual Arts Competition

Thursday, Dec. 3

Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street

Mayor’s Tree Lighting

Friday, Dec. 4

Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street

Breakfast with Santa