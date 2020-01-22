Merriam 2020 events calendar has family friendly activities throughout the year

The city of Merriam’s 2020 event calendar is jam packed with family friendly activities for the community. Events include a little something for everyone, from park parties and a daddy-daughter dance to holiday-themed events and the annual downtown live music event Merriam Drive Live.
Amidst gearing up for the opening of the new community center in summer 2020, the Parks and Recreation department is at the forefront of planning these family events — a few of which will be held at the new community center. Here’s what Parks and Recreation has in store for Merriam this year:
Daddy Daughter Dance — A Night in Arendelle
- Saturday, Feb. 8
- Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive
- https://www.merriam.org/319/Daddy-Daughter-Dance
2020 Heartland Artist Exhibition
- Saturday, March 7
- Tim Murphy Art Gallery, 5701 Merriam Drive
Brunch with the Bunny
- Saturday, April 4
- Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive
- https://www.merriam.org/599/Brunch-with-the-Bunny
Turkey Creek Festival
- Saturday, May 16
- Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road
- https://www.merriam.org/320/Merriam-Turkey-Creek-Festival
Party in YOUR Park
- Friday, June 19
- Quail Creek Park, 7024 Grandview Street
Party in YOUR Park
- Friday, July 17
- Campbell Park, 9675 W. 61st Street
National Night Out/Party in YOUR Park
- Tuesday, Aug. 4
- Waterfall Park, 5191 Merriam Drive
Cruise Night
- Saturday, Aug. 8
- Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
Turkey Creek Car & Motorcycle Show
- Saturday, Sept. 12
- Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
- https://www.merriam.org/459/Turkey-Creek-Car-Motorcycle-Show
Merriam Drive Live
- Saturday, Oct. 3
- Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
- https://www.merriam.org/435/Merriam-Drive-Live
Halloween Happenings
- Saturday, Oct. 24
- Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street
24th Annual High School Visual Arts Competition
- Thursday, Dec. 3
- Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street
Mayor’s Tree Lighting
- Friday, Dec. 4
- Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street
Breakfast with Santa
- Saturday, Dec. 5
- Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street