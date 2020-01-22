Merriam

Merriam 2020 events calendar has family friendly activities throughout the year

Juliana Garcia - January 22, 2020 3:00 pm
Merriam Drive Live, a live music event on Oct. 3, 2020, includes children’s activities and yard games. Photo courtesy city of Merriam, from 2018 event.

The city of Merriam’s 2020 event calendar is jam packed with family friendly activities for the community. Events include a little something for everyone, from park parties and a daddy-daughter dance to holiday-themed events and the annual downtown live music event Merriam Drive Live.

Amidst gearing up for the opening of the new community center in summer 2020, the Parks and Recreation department is at the forefront of planning these family events — a few of which will be held at the new community center. Here’s what Parks and Recreation has in store for Merriam this year:

Daddy Daughter Dance — A Night in Arendelle

  • Saturday, Feb. 8
  • Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive
  • https://www.merriam.org/319/Daddy-Daughter-Dance

2020 Heartland Artist Exhibition

  • Saturday, March 7
  • Tim Murphy Art Gallery, 5701 Merriam Drive

Brunch with the Bunny

  • Saturday, April 4
  • Irene B. French Community Center, 5701 Merriam Drive
  • https://www.merriam.org/599/Brunch-with-the-Bunny

Turkey Creek Festival

  • Saturday, May 16
  • Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road
  • https://www.merriam.org/320/Merriam-Turkey-Creek-Festival

Party in YOUR Park

  • Friday, June 19
  • Quail Creek Park, 7024 Grandview Street

Party in YOUR Park

  • Friday, July 17
  • Campbell Park, 9675 W. 61st Street

National Night Out/Party in YOUR Park

  • Tuesday, Aug. 4
  • Waterfall Park, 5191 Merriam Drive

Cruise Night

  • Saturday, Aug. 8
  • Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive

Turkey Creek Car & Motorcycle Show

  • Saturday, Sept. 12
  • Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
  • https://www.merriam.org/459/Turkey-Creek-Car-Motorcycle-Show

Merriam Drive Live

  • Saturday, Oct. 3
  • Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive
  • https://www.merriam.org/435/Merriam-Drive-Live

Halloween Happenings

  • Saturday, Oct. 24
  • Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street

24th Annual High School Visual Arts Competition

  • Thursday, Dec. 3
  • Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street

Mayor’s Tree Lighting

  • Friday, Dec. 4
  • Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street

Breakfast with Santa

  • Saturday, Dec. 5
  • Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street

