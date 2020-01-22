Lenexa to widen 87th Street Parkway at I-435 interchange to three through lanes, additional turn lanes and on/off ramps

Lenexa is planning to widen 87th Street Parkway at the I-435 interchange in order to add more through lanes and turn lanes as well as on- and off-ramps for the interstate.

In order to move forward with the 87th Street Parkway and I-435 Interchange Improvement Project, the city on Tuesday deemed it necessary to acquire private property for easements and rights of way along 87th.

Here are project details:

Widen 87th Street Parkway to three through-lanes and two left-turn lanes to the I-435 on-ramps in each direction

Construct an additional right-turn lane on the southbound I-435 off-ramp

Construct one additional right- and one additional left-turn lane on the northbound I-435 off-ramp

Construct one additional through-lane on southbound Maurer Road, north of 87th Street Parkway

Mill and overlay the existing asphalt surface through the corridor

Replace traffic signals at ramp locations

Modify, relocate, and expand existing storm sewer, street lighting, and trail systems through the corridor

City staff noted that Lenexa must acquire about 13 easements and rights-of-way from five tracts next to the project area. The next step involves negotiations and offers with property owners. The city may enter into agreements for the acquisition of properties, “provided there is sufficient funding available in the approved project budget to accomplish the same,” according to city documents.

The total cost of the project is $6.68 million, which includes any necessary acquisition costs. Funding sources for the project include $3,445,000 in federal Surface Transportation Program funds, $2,543,000 in general obligation bonds, and $692,000 from excise tax dollars.

The city council voted 7-0 to adopt the resolution declaring it necessary to acquire private property for the construction of the 87th Street Parkway and I-435 Interchange Improvement Project. Councilmember Corey Hunt was absent.