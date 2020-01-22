Construction to begin soon for Veterans Park senior housing project in Shawnee

The developers behind Veterans Park Senior Apartments, a new independent senior housing development in Shawnee, announced Tuesday that they are drawing near to final agreement with financing partners. Construction on the project site at 62nd Street and Pflumm Road is expected to begin shortly.

The development team includes “several Shawnee residents who wish to bring a non-institutionalized, market-rate living experience for active Shawnee seniors to the market,” according to a press release from J.C. Mulligan Development Group LLC, the company leading the project.

When finished, the development will include 228 market-rate apartments for adults aged 55+ on the 28-acre site. In addition, the project will feature a clubhouse and pool as well as 60 attached villas for sale.

“Veterans Park will be a place for lifelong Shawnee residents to live in a truly active and strong community where they are allowed to age on their own terms, exactly how they choose,” the development team said in the press release.

The multifamily apartment complex will include 4- and 5-story, center hall structures with elevators and will be operated as limited access facilities, according to the press release. Each apartment unit will feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit, full-sized, top-loading washers and dryers, among other amenities.

The clubhouse will include exercise facilities, cardroom, media room, reception room and warming kitchen. Additionally, the clubhouse will operate like a community center with social events, card groups, continuing education classes, fitness classes and video entertainment.

In addition, the clubhouse will include an “in-home” health care provider and a physical therapy room.

The aquatics on site will include zero entry salt water pool, hot tub and cabana, while the rest of the site will feature walking paths, putting green and bocce ball court.

Omega Senior Living, a subsidiary of Weigand-Omega, will manage the property.