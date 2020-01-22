Briefly Noted: Prairie Village city leaders to discuss Civic Center Survey results next week

Prairie Village city leaders to discuss Civic Center Survey results next week. Prairie Village city leaders will gather next week in a work session to discuss the Civic Center Survey results, which are currently being finalized. The meeting, which is open to the public, is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the Meadowbrook Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Ave., Prairie Village. Cathy Morrissey will be leading discussions on the results of the survey.

Hinkle Law Firm to relocate to The District at Lenexa City Center. Copaken Brooks last week announced that Hinkle Law Firm LLC is relocating its offices from 6800 College Boulevard in Overland Park to The District at Lenexa City Center. Hinkle joins DashNow and Klover Architects (the firm behind the design of The District and the master plan of City Center) in the Penn office spaces of Lenexa’s new downtown. The firm will lease 5,400 square feet on the fourth floor of Penn I beginning in summer 2020.

Johnson County Mental Health Center now offering gambling addiction program. The Johnson County Mental Health Center is now offering a gambling addiction program. The free program is designed to help Johnson County residents addicted to casinos, bingo and online poker. The center launched the program last fall and is the first public center in the region to offer the services. The program costs are covered by the Problem Gambling Grant of Kansas. [Gambling addiction services now available at Johnson County Mental Health Center — KSHB]