Shawnee and economic development council announce new industrial development Heartland Logistics Park

The city of Shawnee and the Shawnee Economic Development Council announced on Tuesday the start of development of the Heartland Logistics Park, a regional industrial park on 182 acres on the west side of Highway K-7 and 43rd Street. Previously called Project Homeland, the project is slated for construction to begin in the first quarter of 2020, and the first building is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“The Heartland Logistics Park is a prime location with outstanding logistical advantages,” said Shawnee City Manager Nolan Sunderman. “We are excited about the opportunity to attract new business into the region to distribute their goods and services from right here in Shawnee.”

The park will house up to 2 million square feet of industrial space including light manufacturing, distribution/warehousing and freezer/cooler space. The site can accommodate buildings more than 1 million square feet; however, the current plan has buildings ranging in size from 192,000 to 940,000 square feet. The buildings will offer additional car and trailer storage options and 32-foot to 36-foot clear heights.

In a press release, the Shawnee Economic Development Council noted that the park will have nearby access to highways, interstates and “strong labor demographics.”

“There was significant activity and absorption in the Johnson County industrial market in 2019, especially the last half of the year,” said Ed Elder with Colliers International, who will be marketing the property. “We anticipate more of the same in 2020 and are excited to commence marketing Heartland Logistics Park.”

Shawnee and the Kansas Department of Transportation are both participating in the public infrastructure for the area, including wastewater and public road improvements. KDOT will work with the developer to provide funding for the project through its Economic Development program.

“Kansans want transportation investments to be linked to the economic priorities of the state,” said Julie Lorenz, Kansas Secretary of Transportation. “This project is expected to bring more jobs and businesses to the region as well as improve safety and freight movement.”

Shawnee is the third largest City in Johnson County, with a growing population of 66,839. The City is excited for the likely influx of jobs and growth that this development will bring to the community.

“The Heartland Logistics Park will bring a significant economic impact with as many as 1,500 to 2,000 new jobs to Shawnee,” says Ann Smith-Tate, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. “These new jobs and investment will provide a positive ripple effect within our community. We believe it is the perfect spot to grow our workforce and its results will benefit the entire region.”