Briefly Noted: Kris Kobach hires Overland Park man to manage his campaign for U.S. Senate

Kris Kobach hires Overland Park resident Robert Savino to manage his campaign for U.S. Senate. Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced on Thursday that Overland Park resident Robert Savino will manage his campaign for U.S. Senate. Savino was a senior legislative aide for Congressman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania, focusing on homeland security, taxation, trade and regulatory reform, according to a press release from Kobach’s campaign. Savino has also worked in Washington State, writing campaign policy, assisting in communications, and conducting opposition research for a U.S. Senate candidate. Before moving to Overland Park, Savino worked as a lawyer in New York City.

Prairie Village Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday. The Prairie Village Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop on Friday morning at The Big Biscuit, 5400 W. 95th St. The event begins at 7 a.m. and is open to the public. The community program offers opportunities for local police officers and residents to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.