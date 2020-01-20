Lenexa entering encroachment agreement with Magellan Pipeline Company for public improvements

The city of Lenexa is entering an encroachment agreement with Magellan Pipeline Company to make infrastructure improvements near Old Town.

The encroachment agreement will authorize Magellan Pipeline Company to construct curb and gutter, storm sewer, street lighting, sidewalk and trail improvements along Santa Fe Trail Drive between 95th Street and Pflumm Road.

City staff noted that the encroachment agreement with the pipeline company was necessary because a portion of the project (sidewalk, trail and curb and gutter) will cross over the existing Magellan pipeline and easement.

This project is part of the city’s plans to make public improvements along those road sections. Last summer, the city condemned and acquired private property so construction crews could access the project area.

The city council on Jan. 7 voted 6-0 to execute the encroachment agreement. Councilmember Tom Nolte recused himself from the vote citing a potential conflict of interest. Councilmember Dan Roh was absent.