SMSD News: Strategic planning for the next 50 years

Over the past year, the Shawnee Mission School District has engaged in strategic planning to define and implement strategies to provide each student with a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

In 2018, the Board of Education tasked superintendent Dr. Mike Fulton with implementing a strategic planning process that would lead Shawnee Mission students into a future filled with unlimited possibilities. They raised the question, ‘What are the skills our current first graders (Class of 2030) will need to be success-ready graduates?’

Over the winter and spring of 2019, through participation on the steering committee, action teams and using on-line strategies to gather broad input, more than 1000 students, staff and community members in Shawnee Mission engaged in strategic planning. They were tasked with devising a strategic plan that will prepare students for their futures, building on the history of success and leading Shawnee Mission forward into the next 50 years.

In June 2019 the Board of Education approved the strategic plan, presented by Dr. Fulton and members of the Strategic Plan Steering Committee who participated in the process.

The plan includes five strategies as follows:

We will reimagine teaching and learning to guarantee relevant opportunities for personalized learning experiences. We will relentlessly create a fully unified, equitable, and inclusive culture. We will create the climate to cultivate quality educators, so they flourish in pursuit of our mission. We will design systems that support our mission and beliefs. We will strategically focus resources to support state-of-the-art facilities to accomplish our beliefs, mission, and objectives.

Action teams, committees, and task forces are already hard at work implementing components of the plan, and working on research-based recommendations for aspects of the strategic plan that require additional study. Each component of the five-year plan will be implemented using the process of Study, Plan, Act.

The plan is being implemented in a manner that is based on the best available research, fiscally sustainable for both the short and long term, and designed to prepare each student for their future. More information about the strategic plan, and the work of the district, is available on the Strategic Plan website.