FBI investigating after attempted bank robbery at First Federal on Metcalf

The FBI is investigating after a man tried to rob the First Federal Bank near 87th Street and Metcalf Avenue around 3:20 Thursday afternoon.

Overland Park Police were called to the bank, 8629 Metcalf Avenue, shortly after the suspect left the building.

“Suspect made a demand for cash and brandished a weapon,” the FBI said in a news release. “Suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt to garner cash and fled on foot.”

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-30s. He is approximately 5’11” tall and 200lbs. He was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, blue jeans, black gloves, and a stocking cap. He was also wearing aviator-style sunglasses, black Nike high top tennis shoes, and was carrying a backpack according to the FBI news release.

Two K-9s from the Shawnee Police Department responded and searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

No one was injured in the attempted robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).