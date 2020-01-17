Briefly noted: Local breweries highlighted in Forbes; Weather leads to closures, delays

Forbes writer recommends Shawnee Mission area breweries as part of burgeoning scene in Kansas. Servaes Brewing Company in Shawnee and Sandhills Brewing in Mission were among writer Pete Dulin’s recommendations for the best of the burgeoning microbrewery scene in Kansas, which were recently written up in Forbes. [Kansas Brewers No Longer Have A Leavenworth Sentence Hanging Over Their Heads — Forbes]
JoCo Government announces weather closures, delays. On account of today’s inclement weather, Johnson County Government has announced the following closures and delays:
- To and from Papercrete transportation has been cancelled for the day.
- Catch-a-Ride volunteer transportation services are cancelled for the day.
- Area Agency on Aging – Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) will not be delivered today.
- Nutrition Centers are closed today.
- Some Museum, Theatre and Arts programs have been rescheduled (participants have been notified).
- Johnson County Library branches will open at noon, today. Friends of the Library Bookstores at Antioch, Blue Valley and Central Resource Libraries will be closed all day.
- Paratransit and Micro Transit riders should expect delays between 30-60 minutes. Check @RideKC on social media for the latest.