Community Partner

Featured Community Partner: Kansas Interfaith Action

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - January 16, 2020 11:00 am

“You are not required to finish the work, yet neither are you permitted to desist from it.” ~ Pirke Avot 2:21

Kansas Interfaith Action is a statewide, multi–faith issue–advocacy organization that “puts faith into action” by educating, engaging and advocating on behalf of people of faith and the public regarding critical social, economic, and climate justice issues.

KIFA supporters are shaped by the values of our diverse faiths, which unite us in pursuit of justice, peace, and human dignity. Rooted in faith, we join hands across our differences to work for moral public policy in Kansas.

