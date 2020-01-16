Briefly Noted: Lenexa senior facing charges after allegedly crashing into pedestrian last year

Lenexa senior facing charges after allegedly crashing into pedestrian last year. Sudhir S. Gandhi, 71, of Lenexa has been charged with Reckless Second Degree Murder in Johnson County District Court after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a teenage pedestrian and killing her in April 2019. His arrest relates to an incident that occurred at about 3:15 p.m. April 4, 2019, when officers responded to the area of Switzer Road and 123rd Street in response to a 911 call that a pedestrian had been struck as she was walking along the sidewalk on the east side of Switzer. Alex Rumple, the 14-year-old victim, was transported to a hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries. Gandhi remains in custody at the Johnson County Adult Detention Center; his bond was set at $50,000. His first court appearance was on Wednesday. His arrest was the result of an investigation by the Overland Park Police Department and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

Kansas to give senior care company $12 million to create 600 jobs in Overland Park. The Kansas Department of Commerce has recently awarded $12 million in state economic development incentives to A Place for Mom, a senior care company that helps families connect with nursing homes and other senior care facilities. A Place for Mom plans to hire more than 600 employees in a new Overland Park office. In the meantime, the company plans to open in a temporary office at the Sprint headquarters in Overland Park next week. The company is expected to hire more than 600 people over the next five years, said Ryan Brinker, spokesman for the Kansas Department of Commerce. The state economic development incentives come through seven state programs, including Promoting Employment Across Kansas, High Performance Incentive Program and the Job Creation Fund. [Kansas gives senior care company $12 million to create 600-plus jobs in Overland Park — The Kansas City Star]