Best Bets for the Weekend: Eagles, reptiles, Chiefs

Julia Westhoff - January 16, 2020 10:00 am

I’m not sure if you’ve heard about this little Kansas City secret, but a football team named the Chiefs are actually playing this Sunday. You might not be interested, but I thought I would put it out there just in case you hadn’t known. Apparently they’re pretty good?

In other news….

  • Eagles Day is quite an event in our family. If you are able to make a trip to Lawrence on Saturday I promise you will be impressed by this well-organized and beloved free event. There will be arts and crafts, informational booths, presentations, live critters on display, owl pellet dissection, and eagle-viewing field trips.
  • If you haven’t made it to the local gem that is the French Market in Prairie Village, do yourself a favor and give it a whirl this weekend. The Made in France band will be playing on Saturday afternoon and the bubbly will be flowing. I can’t think of a better way to pass a cold January Saturday.
  • The Kansas City Reptile Show is this Saturday at the Overland Park Convention Center. An affordably-priced ticket allows for viewing all sorts of reptiles, with the option to trade out any scale-y creature you already possess. Which seems strange, but if you’re the kind of person who loves reptiles in the first place, it kind of tracks.

