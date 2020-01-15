Shawnee Mission North hires area native Andrew Walter to fill head football coach position

Shawnee Mission North on Tuesday announced Andrew Walter will be the varsity head football coach for the 2020 school year.

Walter holds experience with three different coaching staffs in Johnson County — at Blue Valley Northwest High School, at Shawnee Mission East High School and, most recently, Bishop Miege High School. As a student at the University of Kansas, Walter served as a student manger under then-head coach Mark Mangino.

The Shawnee Mission native graduated from Shawnee Mission South before heading off to the University of Kansas for college. Walter will teach in the SM North math department.

“I’d like to thank [Principal Jeremy Higgins] and his staff for the opportunity to lead the Shawnee Mission North football program,” Walter said in a statement Tuesday. “I can’t wait to get started working with our students as we pursue excellence on and off the field.”

The announcement comes a little over a month after SM North announced coach Zach Rampy would be leaving the program. Rampy served as head coach for two seasons. Prior to Rampy, the role was filled by SM North teacher Ben Bartlett, who led the Indians for four years after the sudden departure of Don Simmons.

Higgins said he was excited to open up a new era for the program under Walter’s leadership.

“We are excited to have Coach Walter leading our football program,” Higgins said in the release. “He has a clear vision and plan for developing our student athletes, and how to build upon the foundation that is in place and move the football program forward.”

Walter will be available for a meet and greet with students on Jan. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in SM North’s Fieldhouse.