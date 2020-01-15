Briefly Noted: Shawnee to spend $1.6 million on new vehicles for police, fire, public works, parks and recreation departments

Shawnee to spend $1.6 million on new vehicles for police, fire, public works, parks and recreation departments. The city of Shawnee is planning to replace several fleet vehicles for the police, fire, public works and parks and recreation departments. The city participates in the Mid-America Council of Public Procurement’s and the Houston-Galveston Area Council’s HGACBuy annual vehicle bid as part of the process, according to city documents. The total cost for the various vehicles, which include several police vehicles, a fire engine, dump truck, street sweeper and other equipment, amounts to $1,670,614.80. The Shawnee city council on Monday unanimously approved the purchases.

Shawnee hosting public meeting on new park at 55th and Belmont. Shawnee Parks and Recreation is hosting a second public meeting to share with residents about a new park in the works. Located at 55th and Belmont Drive, Belmont Park is in the planning phases, and the city is seeking public input about the new park. The open house takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Belmont Elementary, 5805 Belmont Drive. A formal presentation takes place at 6:30 p.m. The city is working with Centric and Confluence to develop the park master plan for the future park. Those who cannot attend but would like to give input can contact Assistant Project Engineer Riley McMullin at [email protected] or 913-742-6224.

Registration now open for Mission’s Citizens Police Academy. Registration is now open for Mission’s Citizens Police Academy, a 10-week program that meets on Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 5 through May 7. The sessions allow residents the opportunity to gain better understanding on how the Mission Police Department operates. More details and registration information are on the city of Mission’s website.