Shawnee to receive federal reimbursement for construction improvements on Monticello Road

A project to upgrade a section of Monticello Road in western Shawnee is slated to receive federal funding next year.

The strip of Monticello Road between Shawnee Mission Parkway and 71st Street has the look and feel of a narrow country road with no curbs or sidewalks. As such, the city of Shawnee has planned to make improvements to the road beginning in 2021.

Phase I of the Monticello Road Improvement Project was recently approved to receive federal funding through the Kansas Department of Transportation. The cost of phase I of the project is about $5.7 million. The federal Surface Transportation Program will fund about $3 million of that budget.

Estimated costs for phase II — which is slated to begin in 2022 and is not included as part of the federal reimbursement program — is about $9.8 million.

Brief descriptions of phase I improvements are as follows:

Widening the street and repaving the asphalt

Adding on-street bike lanes, curbs and accessible ramps, as well as a sidewalk on one side and multipurpose trail on the other

Relocating utilities and making storm sewer improvements

Improvements to traffic signage, street lights and pavement markings

In discussions Monday evening on the project, Doug Whitacre, public works director, gave clarification on how the federal reimbursement program works.

Councilmember Kurt Knappen, participating via telephone, praised city staff for securing federal funding for the project.

The city council unanimously approved the reimbursement agreement. There was no public comment.