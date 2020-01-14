Johnson County Developmental Supports colleagues mourning death of Georgia Petsch; husband charged with murder

Kansas City, Mo., police on Monday identified the woman found dead in a home near 98th Street and Wornall Friday afternoon as 38-year-old Georgia Petsch.

Petsch, whose maiden name is Leming, was a native of Leawood who attended Brookwood Elementary, Mission Valley Middle School and Shawnee Mission East, where she graduated in 2000. Petsch had worked as a direct support professional with Johnson County Developmental Supports, the agency that works to provide personal and professional support for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities, since 2016.

“She was a passionate and dedicated public servant and a beloved member of our JCDS family. Her loss is felt by everyone at JCDS who was fortunate enough to know her,” said Chad VonAhnen, JCDS executive director.

JCDS is providing grief assistance resources to employees as well as clients.

“We extend our sympathies to her family, friends and co-workers for this tragic loss,” VonAhnen said.

Husband charged with second degree murder; police find 2 guns in house

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Monday that her office was filing second degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Georgia’s husband Brandon J. Petsch, 36. Police were dispatched to the couple’s residence Friday afternoon after Brandon’s father requested a welfare check when he was unable to contact the couple on their phones. Police arrived to find Brandon laying unresponsive on a bed. A note discovered later and apparently authored by Brandon indicated the couple had been in an argument and that Brandon had shot his wife three times. He apologized for what he had done in the note.

Investigators found Georgia’s body in another bedroom rolled inside an area rug. She was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Brandon was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was reported to be in stable condition over the weekend. Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $250,000.

As part of the execution of a search warrant, police found two firearms inside the residence.

domestic violence resource organizations

In addition to her work at JCDS, Petsch volunteered as the Outreach Coordinator at The Rescue Project, an organization that works to improve the lives of pets in Kansas City’s underserved communities. On its Facebook page Sunday, The Rescue Project lauded Georgia’s dedication and asked people to consider making donations to organizations that work to address domestic violence.

“[Georgia] embodied all things rescue, dedicating hours every week to caring for the many neglected and unwanted animals in our community,” read the statement. “Georgia was a woman who fought hard to be a voice for the many voiceless animals in our community – and yet she ended up being a victim herself. No one knew the hell she was living with behind closed doors. If only we could have saved her life. In Georgia’s memory, we want to use her tragic story to highlight the hidden darkness of domestic violence in hopes of preventing another woman’s abuse and suffering. In Georgia’s honor, please consider making a donation to a local domestic violence shelter or local animal rescue.”

Area organizations providing resources to prevent and address domestic violence include: