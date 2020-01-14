Briefly Noted: Rep. Jerry Stogsdill files for reelection in 2020

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill files for reelection in 2020. Rep. Jerry Stogsdill, who represents the 21st District in the Kansas House of Representatives, has filed to run for reelection to his House seat in 2020. The 21st District includes most of Prairie Village and parts of Overland Park, Leawood and Mission Hills. Stogsdill is finishing his second term in the Kansas House and serves on the committees for federal and state affairs, taxation and education. In a press release, Stogsdill noted his support for a fair taxation system in the works by Gov. Laura Kelly that provides property tax relief, reduces and eliminates a food tax and stimulates economic development. He also supports expanding Medicaid and fully funding of Kansas public schools. “We have made tremendous strides in starting to recover from the fiscal and policy disasters of the previous administration. I have worked hard for my constituents and the people of Kansas by supporting the policies and programs that have helped start this nationally recognized recovery,” Stogsdill said in the press release. “Still, there is a lot of work left to be done and there are still elements in the Legislature that would like to take us back to the disastrous policies and programs of the previous administration. There is still a lot to be accomplished, and I filed for another term because I want to continue working with Gov. Kelly and my colleagues in the House to finish the job we have started in making Kansas the best place possible to live, to raise a family and to do business.”