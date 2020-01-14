Assisted senior living facility The Cottages at Shawnee opens for business

The Cottages at Shawnee, an assisted senior living facility at 67th and Pflumm, has opened for business and is accepting applications.

Located at 13509 W 67th St., The Cottages at Shawnee has 12 beds and is “fully operational and ready to go,” said Cathy Martin, director of nursing and operations at The Cottages at Shawnee.

Martin said she believes a smaller setting for seniors at The Cottages will improve the quality of services and relationships between residents and staff.

“I actually am very excited about the project,” Martin said, citing her experience working in similar facilities on the Missouri side and noting a lack of facilities for seniors in the area. “I just saw the need for settings that were smaller, more intimate.

“It’s my personal belief that you can provide better care, you develop better relationships with the residents, with their families. I just think overall, it’s an amazing concept.”

The location in central Shawnee is also ideal for the facility because it has better visibility in an area of high traffic, she added.

“I think we’ll do really well, once we get started with that first resident,” Martin said.

The Cottages at Shawnee plans to expand with two additional homes on the site in the future, providing a total of 36 beds in the senior living complex. Construction on the second home may begin in about six months.