New restaurant La Fuente Mexican Street Food coming soon to Overland Park shopping center

A new Mexican street food restaurant is slated to open next month in Regency Park Shopping Center at 91st and Metcalf in Overland Park.

La Fuente Mexican Street Food will offer a fast casual dining environment serving burritos, street tacos, sopas and other authentic and popular street dishes from Mexico.

Located at 9222 Metcalf Ave., the site was a former Pei Wei Asian Diner and was briefly a Billy Sims BBQ. Eduardo Garcia, one of the owners of La Fuente, said they plan to complete renovations to the interior and open sometime in February.

Garcia owns another Mexican restaurant in the Kansas City area: La Fuente Mexican Restaurant in Kearney, Missouri. He said the dishes will be similar to the Kearney restaurant, but customers will be able to completely customize their platters at the new restaurant.

“We’re going to have some new platters that I don’t see anybody have here,” Garcia said. “Kansas City is known for ribs because of barbecue, and in Mexico we have Mexican rib tacos…I’m really excited to do this new concept and to add our new platters, like barbacoa. Everybody loves ribs up here, and barbecue. I’m pretty sure they will like it.”

La Fuente Mexican Street Food will also offer online ordering and delivery services through Menufy. A website for the restaurant is coming soon.

Tentative hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.