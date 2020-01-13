Accidents

Multi-vehicle crash on Metcalf in Overland Park injures 4 Sunday evening

Mike Frizzell - January 13, 2020 6:12 am
Police on the scene of the multi-vehicle wreck on Metcalf near 84th Terrace that injured four. Police believed one of the victims had sustained life-threatening injuries. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash at 84th Terrace and Metcalf Avenue on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at about 6:50 p.m.   Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters indicates those crews reported two vehicles being involved with “very heavy damage.”   Officers say they believe a northbound car attempted to turn left onto 84th Terrace, when it was struck, nearly head-on, by a southbound vehicle.

The southbound car ended up off the west side of Metcalf and on its roof. The northbound vehicle was pushed back to nearly 85th Street and came to rest in the middle of Metcalf.   A third vehicle was involved in the crash; police say that the car was not severely damaged and the driver was not injured.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Police at the scene said that four people were injured and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

One of those people was believed to have life-threatening injuries and police said that person was in surgery as of 9:30 p.m.

Officers closed Metcalf between 83rd Street and 87th Street as the crash vehicle. All lanes of Metcalf were reopened at about 11 p.m.   Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories