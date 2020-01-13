Multi-vehicle crash on Metcalf in Overland Park injures 4 Sunday evening

Overland Park Police say one person has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash at 84th Terrace and Metcalf Avenue on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at about 6:50 p.m. Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters indicates those crews reported two vehicles being involved with “very heavy damage.” Officers say they believe a northbound car attempted to turn left onto 84th Terrace, when it was struck, nearly head-on, by a southbound vehicle.

The southbound car ended up off the west side of Metcalf and on its roof. The northbound vehicle was pushed back to nearly 85th Street and came to rest in the middle of Metcalf. A third vehicle was involved in the crash; police say that the car was not severely damaged and the driver was not injured.

Police at the scene said that four people were injured and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

One of those people was believed to have life-threatening injuries and police said that person was in surgery as of 9:30 p.m.

Officers closed Metcalf between 83rd Street and 87th Street as the crash vehicle. All lanes of Metcalf were reopened at about 11 p.m. Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available.