Featured Community Partner: Southminster Presbyterian Church

Founded in 1953, Southminster has a history of being involved with mission and service to the local community and to the world. We partner with local mission agencies such as Cross Lines Food Kitchen, Harvesters, Kids TLC, and Johnson County Interfaith Hospitality Network. The Youth have a summer mission trip and groups of adults regularly travel to Mexico to work through Living Waters of the World to help provide communities with fresh water.

Southminster Presbyterian Church welcomes and celebrates human diversity and unity that God gives us in Christ. We welcome individuals of every age, race or ethnicity, nationality, gender, gender identification or expression, ability, sexual orientation, and economic circumstance to participate fully in the life of the church. Visit us to learn more about how you belong at Southminster Presbyterian Church.