Briefly Noted: Mike Thompson named to fill remainder of Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook’s term

Republican precinct officials elect Mike Thompson to fill remainder of Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook’s term. Republican precinct committee men and women from state Senate District 10 convened on Saturday and elected former television meteorologist Mike Thompson to fill the remainder of the term of Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, who will step down from her seat on Tuesday. The vote to appoint Thompson to the position was 46-0. He announced late last month that he will be running for a full term in the seat in the 2020 election cycle, where he faces Republican Rep. Tom Cox and Democrat Lindsey Constance, who is a member of the Shawnee City Council.

Lenexa to host career fair Feb. 1. The city of Lenexa is hosting a career fair on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon, to highlight numerous full- and part-time job opportunities available with the city. Job applicants do not have to be Lenexa residents. The event is free to attend and will be at Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway.