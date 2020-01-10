SMSD News: Friends & Food – celebrating 50 years of excellence in the Shawnee Mission School District

In January 1969, the Kansas Legislature passed Senate Bill Number 58, “providing for the establishment of one unified school district to include all of the territory of any rural high school district in which there are located at least two cities of the first class.”

As a result of SB 58, effective July 1, 1969, the 12 elementary school districts and the Shawnee Mission High School District were unified into the present Shawnee Mission School District #512. As USD #512, we are the final unified school district in Kansas.

Reaching the 50-year milestone as a unified school district in Kansas provides the opportunity both to reflect on the rich history of the district, and to look forward and celebrate future possibilities.

Families, staff, patrons, alumni, community members, and neighbors are all invited to celebrate together at this exciting once-in-a-lifetime milestone event.

Friends & Food

5 – 8 p.m.

January 22, 2020

Center for Academic Achievement (CAA)

8200 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204

The festivities will include:

Alumni guest chefs preparing sweet and savory dishes from different decades like sliders and mini-hot dogs at the “1950s Car Hop” station or chicken crepes and shrimp cocktail at the “1980s Decade of Decadence” station. There will be five family-friendly food stations throughout the CAA.

Music and improvisation, performed by our student musicians, vocalists, and theater troupes in three separate performing areas. Student artwork from across the district will also be on display.

An opportunity to become part of our treasured archives and share a memory or story about the district or one of its schools for our SMSD Story Corps video library.

A chance to go on a tour with high school students of the Signature Programs, which include Animation and Game Design, Biotechnology, Culinary Arts and Hospitality, Engineering, and Medical Health Sciences.

Join us for this milestone celebration. Tickets are $10, and children 10 and under are free. Make your reservation here.