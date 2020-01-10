Overland Park seeks final community input on Strang Park improvement plans

Park patrons have another chance to offer insight and direction on improvements for one northern Overland Park park.

The city embarked on the Strang Park renovation journey in July 2019 when it hired Kansas City landscape architecture firm Viero to complete design work for the park. As previously reported by the Shawnee Mission Post, the city included a $2.2 million Strang Park project in its five-year plan.

Construction is set to begin in summer 2020, but not before a third community planning meeting to discuss improvement plans for Strang Park, which is located at 89th Street and Farley Street. The city-hosted meeting will be held on Jan. 22 at the Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th Street, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

At the meeting, attendees will view a presentation detailing the improvement plans and have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to the city. The improvements for the 11-acre park range from renovating existing amenities to a reconstructed parking lot. Below is a comprehensive list of where improvements will be made at the park:

Playground

Entry plaza

Pickleball courts

Basketball courts

Trails

Parking lot

Restroom and shelters

The improved playground will feature a climbing component, a toddler area, seating and more, according to the city’s website. Both the pickleball and basketball courts will be first come first serve, and an eight-foot wide trail will be constructed. The existing parking lot will be reconstructed and parallel parking on Farley Street will be added.

Each of the remaining improvements — the restroom, shelters and entry plaza — will pay homage to the Strang Line Railroad. Along with a lawn game area and porch swing seating, the entry plaza will feature Strang Line components as well as “existing historical signage.” The architectural design for both the restroom and shelters is “inspired by original elements of the Strang Line Railroad,” according to the website.

Prior to the upcoming meeting, the city held two others in September and October 2019. The Jan. 22 meeting is the public’s last chance to offer feedback on the Strang Park plans.