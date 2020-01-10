Briefly noted: Prairie Village swears in 4 new members of city council

Prairie Village swears in 4 new members of city council. Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson on Monday administered the oath of office to four new members of the city council. Inga Selders, Ward 2, Bonnie Limbird, Ward 3, Piper Reimer, Ward 4, and Ian Graves, Ward 6, all sat for their first official meeting as a member of the council. They replaced outgoing councilmembers Serena Schermoly, Ward 2, Andrew Wang, Ward 3, Brooke Morehead, Ward 4, and Ted Odell, Ward 6, who Mikkelson recognized for their years of service to the city with proclamations read into the record.

Belinder loses power Thursday after transformer blows out. Belinder Elementary lost power Thursday morning after a transformer blew. In a message to families, Principal Steve Yeoman said staff notified the Shawnee Mission School District immediately, and the district sent back up generators to get the school’s power back up and running. Students worked out of their classrooms, the library or multipurpose room in the meantime, and school continued as planned. Power was restored later in the day.

First National Bank of Omaha accepting community development grant applications. First National Bank of Omaha is now accepting applications for its upcoming community development grant cycle, focused on programs related to affordable housing, neighborhood stability, entrepreneurship and small business development. Applications from eligible nonprofit community organizations will be accepted until Jan. 29.