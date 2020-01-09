Shawnee Mission settles case with family of former Westridge student who alleged district should have acted to prevent sexual assault

A federal judge this week approved a settlement agreement that will have the Shawnee Mission School District paying $165,000 to the family of a former Westridge Middle School student and her attorney in a case that alleged school staff did not take proper action to prevent the sexual assault of the girl by a classmate.

According to court documents, a male student “forcibly put his hands down” the girl’s pants during a study hall session in 2017. The suit alleges that the same male student had engaged in unwanted physical contact with three other female classmates prior to the incident.

The boy was subsequently suspended and then expelled from school. He was convicted of multiple counts in Johnson County District Court, and spent a week in juvenile detention and three weeks under house arrest. The boy also served a year on probation and is required to register as a sex offender.

Court records say the girl has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident.

In the settlement agreement, which named former Superintendent Jim Hinson as well as Westridge building administrators at the time as defendants, the district and individuals “deny any constitutional or statutory violations or malfeasance as alleged in the Lawsuit,” and say that “the parties desire to finally and fully resolve any claims between them…”

The full settlement agreement is embedded below.

Download (PDF, 4.32MB)