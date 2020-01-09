Former Shawnee city councilor Justin Adrian to serve 60 days of ‘shock time’ in jail

Former Shawnee city councilor Justin Adrian will spend 60 days of “shock time” in jail as a result of his plea to charges of aggravated battery and sexual battery this fall.

The sentence from Johnson County District Court Judge Sara Welch will also require that he be placed on probation for three years after his release, and that he register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Adrian resigned from the Shawnee city council in September 2018 days after he was placed on administrative leave from his job as a history teacher at Olathe East High School stemming from allegations he had sexual contact with a student. Charging documents indicated that the student was 18 at the time, which is older than the age of consent in Kansas, which is 16. However, it is illegal for teachers or administrators to engage in sexual activity with students at the school where they work.

In October, Adrian pleaded no contest to one count of sexual battery and once count of aggravated battery.

He was elected to the Shawnee city council representing Ward 3 in fall 2017. After his resignation, the council appointed Lisa Larson-Bunnell to fill the seat. She was then elected by voters to serve the final years of the unexpired term in November.