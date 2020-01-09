Featured Community Partner: Casey’s Auto Repair

As Mission’s auto repair specialists, our family-owned and operated business offers fast, affordable, quality service.

You’ll find that we remember your name – and your car. You’re not a number to us.

We listen to every concern, answer every question, and make sure every one of our neighbors is taken care of. We aim to teach, rather than sell, so you understand why we recommend a service, how it will keep you safely on the road, and why it will help you get more miles for your dollars.

Casey’s Auto Repair strives on great customer service and a comfortable/clean atmosphere. If your auto needs to be fixed now to keep it running safely they can do it. They will also advise you what services can be scheduled at a later time if needed due to time and cost. Casey’s Auto Repair is like having a professional in the family to advise you on all your auto care needs.