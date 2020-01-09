Briefly Noted: Rep. Sharice Davids’s staff to host ‘pop-up office’ in Prairie Village Friday

Rep. Sharice Davids’s staff to offer first pop up office of 2020 in Prairie Village. The office staff of Rep. Sharice Davids will host their first pop up office of 2020 on Friday in Prairie Village. Davids’s staff will be available to help people who are having issues with the federal government, such as stalled tax refunds, backlogged veterans’ benefits and issues with Social Security and Medicare. RSVP is available on an Eventbrite page for the office hours.

Roeland Park changes dates for nominating, electing council president. The Roeland Park city council on Monday evening adopted an amendment that allows the nomination and election of a council president by the first meeting in January. The proposed amendment did not include the duties of a council president, which had been a subsection in the existing ordinance. City council chose to include those duties, such as sitting in for the mayor when he or she is absent during a city council meeting, in the amendment. Councilmember Tom Madigan suggested the council revisit the ordinance in the near future because the policy entails more than how and when a council president is elected, he said.

Confluence acquires Fargo and Chicago firms. Confluence, a landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm that does a good deal of work for Shawnee Mission area cities, recently announced two simultaneous acquisitions of firms, including Land Elements in downtown Fargo, North Dakota and Wolff Landscape Architecture in downtown Chicago, Illinois. “Increasing our office locations and capabilities is a natural next step in Confluence’s planned growth,” said Chris Della Vedova, president and chief executive officer of Confluence. “We’re excited to integrate the talent and expertise in Fargo and Chicago to help our clients and projects achieve their potential.”