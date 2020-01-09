Best Bets for the Weekend: Art, croissants, vision boarding

Rain, snow and the Chiefs game – I’m not sure we actually need to make other plans this weekend. But just in case, here are some fun ideas:

Doing art together is such a great family activity. Sculptural Saturdays at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center explores three-dimensional art using different matierals every month. Adults and children will work together this Saturday to create a one-of-a-kind sculpture with balance, unity, and movement.

Want to impress literally everyone while also eating one of the world’s most delicious foods? Learn to make a croissant this Saturday at the Kansas City Culinary Institute. Chef Natasha Goellner, a graduate of The French Culinary Institute, past owner of Mulberry & Mott’s and currently the Pastry Chef at The Antler Room will be your guide to all things flaky and buttery.

Have you ever completed a vision board? It’s the perfect thing to focus on as we start this new decade. Inside Out Empowerment will host a 2020 Vision Board/Purpose Party this Saturday at Matt Ross Community Center.