New Burgerim restaurant coming to downtown Overland Park, anticipated opening at the end of the month

Downtown Overland Park’s newest eatery will be a miniature burger joint found worldwide.

Burgerim, an international chain based in Israel that specializes in miniature burgers, will be the newest tenant in one of the area’s most recently constructed buildings. It will be located at 8017 Metcalf Avenue, the building owned by the EPC Real Estate Group. EPC President Michael McKeen said the company wanted to find a reastaurant for the building for some time now, and the two companies naturally hit it off.

“They have a fun brand and a good atmosphere, [and] it’s unique to the area” McKeen said.

The only other Burgerim location in Kansas is a 45-minute drive away in Lawrence. That location as has done well, McKeen said. McKeen said he expects Burgerim to integrate into the area well, considering the multiple apartments and office buildings in walking proximity. There are approximately 500 people living and working in the Avenue 80 and Avenue 81 buildings, he said.

“I think having the visibility on Metcalf gives it a really good advantage, just being a new unique restaurant right on Metcalf” McKeen said. “I think people are just going to see it, stop, try it and hopefully everyone likes it as much as we did and they can keep coming back.”

Owner Jonathan Langford said the amount of growth in the area was a key selling point for bringing Burgerim to Overland Park. Additionally, he said he hopes the restaurant can become a spot for community gathering.

“[I hope it’s] kind of a waterhole type place, you know, to have a couple good burgers and chicken sandwiches and be able to relax in a family friendly atmosphere,” Langford said.

The restaurant has been under construction for about three months, and Langford said the anticipated opening date will be at the end of January. Two other tenants — Luxe Nails and Two Dogs and a Cat — will join Burgerim in the near future, McKeen said.

Burgerim serves a wide variety of burgers, including miniature burgers, third-pound patty burgers and quarter-pound patty burgers. There are also options aside from beef such as vegetarian, chicken, salmon and lamb sandwiches. Other menu items include chicken wings and strips, milkshakes, fries, onion rings and sweet potato fries.